FY2020 EPS Estimates for Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Boosted by Desjardins

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, December 16th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.46. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.16 billion for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on POW. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Power Co. of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$33.44 on Thursday. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$23.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 23.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.56. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

