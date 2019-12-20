FY2021 EPS Estimates for Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Cut by Analyst

Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.55 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GDP. Zacks Investment Research cut Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Goodrich Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

GDP opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Goodrich Petroleum by 44.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

