FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Aduro BioTech Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Aduro BioTech in a report issued on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.87) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.65).

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of ADRO stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.26. Aduro BioTech has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 78.64% and a negative net margin of 544.94%. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADRO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Aduro BioTech in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Aduro BioTech by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 23,778 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Aduro BioTech in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

