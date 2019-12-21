G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

GTHX has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley set a $55.00 target price on G1 Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 14.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 27.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,681,000 after purchasing an additional 530,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,976,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,603,000 after purchasing an additional 100,523 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,446,000 after buying an additional 310,614 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 535,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after buying an additional 261,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its position in G1 Therapeutics by 33.5% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 390,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after buying an additional 98,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

