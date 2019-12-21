Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $858.00

Galliford Try plc (LON:GFRD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 858 ($11.29) and last traded at GBX 840.33 ($11.05), with a volume of 52491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 833 ($10.96).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GFRD. Peel Hunt restated a “restricted” rating on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Galliford Try from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 880 ($11.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.34) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galliford Try has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 848 ($11.15).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 744.87 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 664.58. The company has a market capitalization of $932.12 million and a P/E ratio of 10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In other news, insider Graham Prothero sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 703 ($9.25), for a total value of £18,172.55 ($23,904.96). Also, insider Kevin Corbett sold 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.81), for a total value of £10,277.80 ($13,519.86).

About Galliford Try (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding, regeneration, and construction primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Linden Homes, Partnerships & Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

