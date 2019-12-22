Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.93

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.93 and traded as high as $5.97. Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 21.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 25.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst Company Profile (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

See Also: What does RSI mean?

