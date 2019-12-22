GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.61. 5,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,990. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $33.38.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.