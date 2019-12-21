Gene Source Code Chain Hits 1-Day Volume of $9,456.00 (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and FCoin. Gene Source Code Chain has a market cap of $769,390.00 and $9,456.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Gene Source Code Chain Profile

Gene Source Code Chain was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1.

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.