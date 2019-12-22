Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $113.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Generac Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of backup power generation products serving residential, light commercial and industrial markets. The Company designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a range of automatic, stationary standby, and portable generators. Generac’s power systems range in output from 800 watts to 9 megawatts and are available through a broad network of independent and industrial dealers, retailers and wholesalers. The Company offers generators fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and Bi-Fuel. It also provides air-cooled engines. In addition, Generac designs, manufactures, sources and modifies engines, alternators, automatic transfer switches and other components necessary for its products. The Company’s generators are fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel and Bi-Fuel (combined diesel and natural gas). Generac Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price target on Generac and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Generac from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $101.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. Generac has a twelve month low of $45.43 and a twelve month high of $102.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Generac had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $601.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total value of $486,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,718,419.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Generac by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth $1,027,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Generac by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 155,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 27,080 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 42,604 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $1,924,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

