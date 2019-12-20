General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. General Mills’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. General Mills updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.32-3.38 EPS.

NYSE:GIS opened at $53.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.18. General Mills has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

