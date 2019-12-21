General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Raised to $57.00 at BMO Capital Markets

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GIS. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $53.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. General Mills has a 12-month low of $37.34 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The firm has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,997 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 24,698.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,063,000 after buying an additional 3,623,246 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 44.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,313,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,085,000 after buying an additional 1,639,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,174,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,631,000 after buying an additional 643,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 82.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,065,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,959,000 after buying an additional 483,080 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

