Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) Receives $102.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.81.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

GWR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.19. The company had a trading volume of 727,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,395. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.33. Genesee & Wyoming has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $111.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $583.69 million for the quarter. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Genesee & Wyoming will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John C. Hellmann sold 21,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $2,437,885.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 444,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,552,070.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 2.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Genesee & Wyoming by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

