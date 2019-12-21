Genesis Metals (CVE:GIS) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 3.00

News headlines about Genesis Metals (CVE:GIS) have been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Genesis Metals earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of GIS opened at C$0.28 on Friday. Genesis Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.23 and a 1 year high of C$0.55. The company has a market cap of $6.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.

About Genesis Metals

Genesis Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Chevrier Gold deposit that consists of various contiguous mining claims located in Chibougamau, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Entourage Metals Ltd. and changed its name to Genesis Metals Corp.

