GenesisX (XGS) Trading Down 27.7% Over Last 7 Days

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 21st. GenesisX has a market cap of $47,370.00 and approximately $646.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GenesisX

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

GenesisX (CRYPTO:XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,394,558 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.