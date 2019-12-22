Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

GMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 18.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

