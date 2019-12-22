Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Getty Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Getty Realty has a payout ratio of 127.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.4%.

NYSE:GTY traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 338,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.77. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $35.03.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.01 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 35.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

