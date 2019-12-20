Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.45. Getty Realty reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $35.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.01 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 35.19%.

Several analysts have commented on GTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 285.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 8.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTY opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76. Getty Realty has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $35.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.87%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com