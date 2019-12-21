Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.20

Gfinity PLC (LON:GFIN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04), with a volume of 327579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Gfinity in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $15.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.27.

Gfinity Company Profile (LON:GFIN)

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides esports solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Gfinity and CEVO. The Gfinity segment engages in esports related activities, and provision of broadcast and production services. The CEVO segment provides in-house development capabilities and online esports solutions for third parties, as well as technology services.

