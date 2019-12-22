Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 442,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,688. The firm has a market cap of $486.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 55.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

