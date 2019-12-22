GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 2,110 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a GBX 2,110 ($27.76) target price on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,645 ($21.64) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,811.93 ($23.83).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,813.20 ($23.85) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,429.80 ($18.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,796.40 ($23.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,736.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,672.72. The stock has a market cap of $90.47 billion and a PE ratio of 19.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.01%.

In related news, insider Vivienne Cox bought 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) per share, for a total transaction of £5,313 ($6,988.95). Insiders acquired a total of 330 shares of company stock worth $569,340 over the last 90 days.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?

