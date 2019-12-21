GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.33.

GSK traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,710,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,667. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $36.96 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $118.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 357,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,976.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

