GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.60 Billion

Equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will report $11.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.06 billion to $12.15 billion. GlaxoSmithKline posted sales of $10.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year sales of $44.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.51 billion to $44.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $45.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.70 billion to $48.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 92.73%. The company had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. New Street Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,710,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,667. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $36.96 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $117.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average is $42.22.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 357,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 531,393 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,680,000 after buying an additional 296,496 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 15.2% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,495,199 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,815,000 after buying an additional 40,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com