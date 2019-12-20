Glencore (LON:GLEN) Upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 260 ($3.42) target price on the natural resources company’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 295 ($3.88).

Several other research analysts have also commented on GLEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Glencore to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) price objective (up previously from GBX 242 ($3.18)) on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 271.80 ($3.58).

LON:GLEN opened at GBX 238.96 ($3.14) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 239.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 248.24. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion and a PE ratio of 38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

