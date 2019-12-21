Global Investors Fundamental Buys 3,782 Shares of Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $10,362.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 3,783 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $10,365.42.

On Friday, December 13th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 3,413 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $9,454.01.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 6,033 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $16,711.41.

On Friday, December 6th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 946 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,582.58.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 946 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,554.20.

On Monday, December 2nd, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 947 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $2,556.90.

On Friday, November 29th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 938 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $2,523.22.

On Monday, November 25th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 538 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,377.28.

On Friday, November 22nd, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 100 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $260.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Global Investors Fundamental bought 4,296 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $11,856.96.

BTN stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $3.54.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ballantyne Strong by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 22,774 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Ballantyne Strong during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ballantyne Strong during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

