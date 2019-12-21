Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) PT Raised to $14.00

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GMRE. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of GMRE opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 68.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,368,000 after buying an additional 907,360 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 439.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 491,778 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,186,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,171,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,974,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,727,000 after acquiring an additional 364,967 shares in the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

