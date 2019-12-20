Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Receives $177.56 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.69.

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,885,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,677 shares of company stock worth $1,642,169 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Global Payments by 622,774.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,293,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,630,000 after buying an additional 9,291,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Global Payments by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,614,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,846,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515,148 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Global Payments by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,702,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,085 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,076,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,699,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,314,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,715,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,571. The company has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.42. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $94.81 and a 52 week high of $185.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Global Payments will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.03%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

