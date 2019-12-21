GlobalBoost-Y Market Capitalization Reaches $287,825.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $287,825.00 and approximately $6,565.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,192.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.01781960 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.52 or 0.02608971 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00556893 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011857 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00632138 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00057242 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00021654 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014010 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,701,653 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.