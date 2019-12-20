Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Director James Monroe III Acquires 750,000 Shares

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Director James Monroe III bought 750,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $322,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Monroe III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, James Monroe III purchased 1,000,000 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $480,000.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, James Monroe III purchased 221,606 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $86,426.34.

On Friday, November 29th, James Monroe III acquired 2,871,541 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,900.99.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $0.47 on Friday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.73.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.61 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Globalstar by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,821,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,034,000 after buying an additional 4,282,581 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 19,671,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 117,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,338,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 1,150,747 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 9,809,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 1,872,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,157,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 147,996 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

