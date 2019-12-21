Globalworth Real Estate Investments (LON:GWI) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:GWI) was up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.30 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.23 ($0.12), approximately 18,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 412% from the average daily volume of 3,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.20 ($0.12).

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Company Profile (LON:GWI)

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited is a real estate investment company. The Company holds interests in a diversified portfolio of properties located primarily in Romania, as well as in the South East Europe region. The Company’s segments include Office, Residential and Other. The Office segment acquires, develops, leases and manages offices and spaces.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?