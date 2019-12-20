Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) SVP Sells $380,494.00 in Stock

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $380,494.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,076 shares in the company, valued at $181,176.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kelly Huller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of Globus Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $167,700.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of Globus Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $158,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $59.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Globus Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $59.76.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

