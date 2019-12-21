Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Given New $67.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $58.83. 1,081,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,264. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average is $49.19.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.86 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $2,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,005,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $380,494.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,076 shares in the company, valued at $181,176.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,460 shares of company stock worth $2,758,894 in the last 90 days. 24.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

