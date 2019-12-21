GNC (NYSE:GNC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GNC (NYSE:GNC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

GNC stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. GNC has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $227.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.27.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). GNC had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $499.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GNC will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GNC during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of GNC by 118.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in GNC by 346.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 327,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 253,956 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in GNC by 6.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 240,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in GNC by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNC Company Profile

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

