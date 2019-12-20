GNY Trading 1.6% Higher This Week (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 20th. One GNY token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001695 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, BitMart and Exrates. During the last week, GNY has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. GNY has a market cap of $23.47 million and $22,120.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00187854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.96 or 0.01223137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000644 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025893 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00120384 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About GNY

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO. GNY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.