GoByte (GBX) Market Cap Achieves $152,031.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. GoByte has a market capitalization of $152,031.00 and approximately $8,702.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000128 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000220 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,549,223 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.