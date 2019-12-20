Gogo Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,426 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,072% compared to the average volume of 108 put options.

In other Gogo news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 10,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $70,608.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Gogo during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $6.09 on Friday. Gogo has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. The stock has a market cap of $491.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $201.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.07 million. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gogo will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOGO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.44.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?