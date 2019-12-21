Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Danske raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL opened at $5.66 on Friday. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $815.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.34 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 2.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 108.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 246,060 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,601,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 96,323 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Golden Ocean Group by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,843,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after acquiring an additional 350,850 shares in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

