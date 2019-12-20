Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Trading Up 0.2%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.52 and last traded at $34.49, 946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 156,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.41.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,427,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,067.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 100,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 91,950 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,208,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,659,000 after acquiring an additional 70,083 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,352,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,471,000 after acquiring an additional 62,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $1,710,000.

