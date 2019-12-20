Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Receives $21.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE GSBD traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.71. The company had a trading volume of 207,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $36.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 87.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 58.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

