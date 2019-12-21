Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Engie (EPA:ENGI) a €16.30 Price Target

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €16.30 ($18.95) target price by Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.51% from the company’s current price.

ENGI has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.18 ($18.81).

ENGI stock opened at €14.75 ($17.15) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €14.00. Engie has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($17.63).

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

