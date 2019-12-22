Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €159.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($184.88) price objective on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €162.00 ($188.37) price objective on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Safran and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Societe Generale set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Safran currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €149.45 ($173.78).

SAF opened at €140.25 ($163.08) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €146.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of €135.82. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($78.10) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($107.40).

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

