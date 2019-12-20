Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $18.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

EC has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC raised Ecopetrol from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup cut Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.80 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecopetrol currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Shares of EC stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5256 per share. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 235.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the period. 2.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk