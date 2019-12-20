Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.46.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.93. 3,714,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,611,154. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.25. The stock has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $232.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.24). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 21.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Motco lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 146.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

