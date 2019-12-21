Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€14.50” Price Target for Suedzucker (ETR:SZU)

Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) has been given a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SZU. Warburg Research set a €14.60 ($16.98) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €16.38 ($19.04).

SZU opened at €16.28 ($18.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a PE ratio of -3.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.97. Suedzucker has a 52-week low of €10.85 ($12.62) and a 52-week high of €16.33 ($18.99).

About Suedzucker

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

