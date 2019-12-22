Goldplay Exploration (CVE:GPLY) Trading 2.6% Higher

Goldplay Exploration Ltd (CVE:GPLY) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, 13,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 89,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 million and a P/E ratio of -2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.19.

Goldplay Exploration Company Profile (CVE:GPLY)

Goldplay Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States and Mexico. The company owns approximately 250 square kilometer exploration portfolio in the Rosario Mining District, Sinaloa, Mexico. It primarily holds interests in the El Habal Property.

