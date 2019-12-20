Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones Sells 27,170 Shares

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 27,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $1,109,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,634,454.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Mark Evan Jones sold 400 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Mark Evan Jones sold 8,816 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $353,786.08.

On Thursday, December 5th, Mark Evan Jones sold 15,741 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $632,158.56.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Mark Evan Jones sold 5,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $221,485.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Mark Evan Jones sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.68. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The firm has a market cap of $661.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.65, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.13.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 5.69%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 514.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 19.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 110.1% in the third quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 146,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after buying an additional 76,545 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,498,000 after buying an additional 60,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

