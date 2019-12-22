Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives $29.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOSS. Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Faheem Hasnain acquired 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $72,037.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 40,821 shares of company stock valued at $275,497. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 144.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 87.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 39.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter valued at $239,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,547,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,216. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications.

