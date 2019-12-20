Graft (GRFT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. During the last seven days, Graft has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. Graft has a total market capitalization of $258,475.00 and approximately $14,043.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

Graft Profile

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.