Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grafton Group plc manufactures and retails building supplies. The Company operates the Plumbase, Buildbase, Jackson, MacNaughton Blair, Chadwicks and Woodies retail chains as well as produces dry mortar. It operates primarily in Britain, Ireland, the Netherlands and Belgium. Grafton Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

GROUF stock remained flat at $$11.95 during midday trading on Thursday. Grafton Group has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $11.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

