Graham (NYSE:GHM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Graham (NYSE:GHM) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE:GHM opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $228.13 million, a PE ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49. Graham has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 million. Graham had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer R. Condame sold 1,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $34,931.39. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHM. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Graham by 5.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 73,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Graham by 6.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,613,000 after buying an additional 25,504 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

