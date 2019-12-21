Grainger (LON:GRI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $307.80

Grainger PLC (LON:GRI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 307.80 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 307 ($4.04), with a volume of 622916 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 301.80 ($3.97).

Several research analysts recently commented on GRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Grainger from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Grainger in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.81) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 292.50 ($3.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 276.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 252.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 15.40.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.46 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.73. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

In related news, insider Vanessa Simms acquired 124 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 244 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £302.56 ($398.00). Also, insider Helen Gordon acquired 116 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 258 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of £299.28 ($393.69). Insiders bought 346 shares of company stock valued at $89,864 over the last 90 days.

About Grainger (LON:GRI)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

